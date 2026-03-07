Launch of African Digital Transformation Centre ‘catalyst for Africa’s digital future’

The launch marks a major milestone in South Africa's efforts to accelerate digital innovation.

Deputy Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Mondli Gungubele has described the launch of the African Digital Transformation Centre (ADTC) as a “catalyst for Africa’s digital future.”

Gungubele officially launched the ADTC at The Innovation Hub in Pretoria on Friday.

The launch marks a major milestone in South Africa’s efforts to accelerate digital innovation and support technology-driven entrepreneurship.

Technology

As the world uses technology and artificial intelligence (AI) across industries, including health, law enforcement, infrastructure, development, education, and climatology, South Africa seems to be lagging in adopting these technologies.

Gungubele said the ADTC will serve as a continental platform to nurture digital entrepreneurs, strengthen the ICT small, medium and micro enterprise (SMME) ecosystem, and drive inclusive economic growth through technology.

“Today, we do not simply open a building. We light a beacon of innovation, ambition, and Africa’s determination to shape its own digital future.”

Services

The Centre will provide ICT SMEs and digital entrepreneurs with access to world-class facilities, business development support, mentorship networks, funding pathways, and market linkages both locally and internationally.

South Africa is positioning itself as a regional digital innovation hub, supported by national policy initiatives such as the Digital Economy Masterplan, the Fourth Industrial Revolution roadmap, and the draft National Artificial Intelligence Policy Framework.

“These efforts align with the African Union Digital Transformation Strategy 2020-2030, which seeks to harness digital technologies to transform Africa’s economies and societies,” said Gungubele.

Partnerships

The ADTC is established in partnership with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) as part of its global Network of Acceleration Centres under the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Alliance for Digital Development.

Gungubele emphasized that ICT SMEs play a vital role in job creation, innovation and economic transformation.

“Across South Africa, digital entrepreneurs are building solutions in fintech, agriculture, health, and other critical sectors. The ADTC will help unlock their full potential by providing the environment, support and partnerships needed to scale their innovations.”

Digital innovation

The centre will operate as a collaborative ecosystem bringing together government, private sector, academia and civil society to accelerate digital transformation and ensure that emerging technologies translate into real economic opportunities.

Gungubele also acknowledged The Innovation Hub’s role as a key partner in hosting and operationalising the centre, describing the collaboration as a model for effective public-sector partnerships that support innovation and enterprise development.

“The launch of the ADTC signals South Africa’s commitment to building a digitally empowered economy and positioning the continent as a global producer of technology solutions,” he said.

The initiative aims to bridge the digital innovation divide and support the growth of inclusive digital economies in developing and emerging nations.

