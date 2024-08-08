Tips on how to spoil your feline creature on International Cat Day

8 August is International Cat Day. The day was first celebrated in 2002 when the International Fund for Animal Welfare. Picture: Tang Ming Tung/Getty Images

August 8 is International Cat Day. The day was first celebrated in 2002 when the International Fund for Animal Welfare set it aside as a day to raise awareness for cats and learn about ways to help and protect feline creatures.

It’s said that when a cat wants attention, she’ll pull out all the stops until she gets what she wants and although these pets differ in personality, you’ve probably observed some of these needy tendencies from your own cat.

For all cat owners, below are four ways to spoil and celebrate your furry friend on International Cat Day, and make them feel perfectly adored.

New toys

Cats love to play, and it’s wonderful to see them scuttling about with an intriguing new toy.

Fluttery feathers are always a winner with cats, and a feathered cat teaser with a suction cup to secure it to the floor is a great way to keep your cat entertained for hours.

It’s always good to have a backup in case your cat goes all-in and makes short work of your first gift! Add a feather pom-pom stick, a feather fishing rod with interchangeable feather “hooks,” and an interactive cat toy swing complete with feathery tails to your gift pack to give your kitty lots of options.

Or, send your kitty on an adventure through a playful toy, as TikTokker Shelena Ramsuran did for her cat. The toy also included a furry moving ball to bring some action into the scratching and a feather for even more fun.

If you want to get in on the fun, try a pom pom launcher, shooting soft pom poms your cat’s way, and see your feline pounce about trying to trap the moving balls.

Treat them like royalty

What would International Cat Day be without tasty treats to make your cat feel like royalty? And delicious, homemade treats always go down the best.

Kitties love catnip, so why not whip up a batch of carrots and catnip bites? Just mix egg, oil, flour, carrots, and catnip, then bake the dough and cut it into your favourite shapes—fish, paws, or simple little squares. But let’s not get boring here – add some serving pzazz, by giving your cat his treats in a treat dispenser and puzzle toy, which is so much fun!

Tuna treats are also a hit! Mix tuna with flour, eggs, oil, and mashed bananas (one of the fruits safe for cats).

Bake the mixture and cut it into bite-sized triangles. Serve these treats in a puzzle feeder toy so your cat can “earn” her treats and have fun at the same time.

Make this International Cat Day a super special one for your favourite feline, and celebrate the joy and companionship your cat brings into your life by spoiling them with something they’ll love.

Whether it’s a multi-level cat tree, playful puzzle feeder, or delicious homemade treats.

A cat photoshoot

We know that you love taking photos of your favourite feline, and probably have more cat snaps than you do of your family (don’t worry, we won’t tell!) so why not celebrate your picture-perfect pet with a photoshoot?

First things first, you’ll need some equipment. For beginners, Temu is one of the platforms you can buy from due to its excellent value for money.

Get a phone tripod to keep your aim steady and a ring light to highlight your cat’s best side. If your cat poses better when you’re near and not behind the phone camera, consider using an adjustable head-mounted phone camera so you can be right by their side to capture that perfect shot.

Then it’s props time! Something as simple as a pretty cat collar with a shiny bell makes your kitty the star of the show. Or get a bit more creative and have themes for your photoshoot with your cat showing off a few costumes.

Try a lion headpiece to bring out the king of the jungle in your homey kitty, a cute bonnet to add a pinch of adorableness, or a woolly knitted sheep cap for a farmyard theme.

Level up your cat’s playground

If you have an indoor cat, you might feel a bit sorry that they can’t run around in the garden, scratch their claws on tree trunks, or lazily sit on branches watching the outside world. But guess what? You can bring the outdoor scenery indoors by pampering your cat with a multi-level cat tree!

Another cool idea is a cat climbing sticker – which is a wall-mounted climbing pad that your cat can use to climb the walls (rather than your furniture!).

You could also explore building your king or queen of the castle a kitty-sized castle of their own. With multiple hideaway boxes, cosy beds for lounging, and hanging toys to keep them entertained, your little king or queen will truly rule the roost!

