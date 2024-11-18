Tips to avoid scams when booking holiday travel online this festive season

Holidaymakers are reportedly losing an average of R17,459.57, a 4% increase from the previous year.

With the festive season fast approaching, online holiday bookings are booming.

However, this rise in demand has led to a 900% increase in travel scams over the past 18 months, with many fraudsters using artificial intelligence (AI) to deceive unsuspecting holidaymakers.

According to Booking.com, victims of these scams are losing an average of £765 (R17 459,57), a 4% rise from the previous year.

Speaking to The Citizen, popular travel influencer Jovenchi K, owner of the travel consultancy Unlock Duniya, shared key tips for safe online booking this holiday season.

“Unrealistically low prices, poorly designed websites, and sites without secure payment options or those that surprise you with hidden fees are major red flags,” he said.

“Always read the fine print, check for accreditations, and look for HTTPS in the website URL for secure transactions.”

Jovenchi emphasised that using reputable travel agencies and planning early can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to scams.

He also highlighted the importance of reviewing travel deals on trusted platforms like TripAdvisor and comparing prices across multiple sources.

“Planning and booking in advance helps avoid hasty decisions, which often lead to scams. Double-check cancellation policies and ensure you have travel insurance in case plans change,” he added.

Another concern is “catfishing” by accommodation providers. Jovenchi warned that some listings use heavily edited photos or AI-generated images, misleading travellers about the quality of their stay.

Top AI-powered scams to watch and how to stay safe

Christoph C. Cemper, founder of AIPRM, warns that urgency is a common tactic in AI-driven scams.

“If it’s too good to be true—too well-written or too perfect in pictures—be cautious.

“Scammers often rush you into giving personal or financial details with irresistible promises.”

Cemper recommends acting quickly if you suspect a scam: “Lock down your credit card, contact your bank, and report the incident to the police or a cybercrime unit.”

Experts at AIPRM highlighted common AI-driven scams and tips to avoid them:

AI-generated itineraries and fake images

Scammers use AI to create fake itineraries and manipulated images to lure you into booking non-existent trips.

Protection Tip: Be wary of deals that seem too perfect and look for inconsistencies or signs of photo manipulation.

Fake booking websites

Scammers use AI to create convincing fake travel websites offering irresistible prices and pressuring you with “limited-time sales.”

Protection Tip: Check the URL for errors, verify legitimacy through trusted sources, and be cautious if an offer seems too good to be true.

AI chatbots offering fake deals

AI chatbots may impersonate customer service agents, asking for personal details or urging upfront payment for non-existent trips.

Protection Tip: Confirm offers through official channels and avoid sharing payment information via untrusted platforms.

Phishing emails and texts

AI-generated phishing emails mimic legitimate communication, such as flight cancellation notices, tricking you into clicking harmful links.

Protection Tip: Do not click on unsolicited links. Verify the sender’s details and contact the provider directly.

Fake holiday reviews

AI tools can generate fake reviews, making it difficult to spot fraudulent content.

Protection Tip: Cross-check reviews on multiple platforms and watch out for overly positive reviews posted quickly.

