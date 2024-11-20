Your kid has a five-week festive season break: Here’s when schools close

The December school holidays are here! Find out the 2024 school closing dates and how to make the most of the summer break.

As preparations for the festive season begin, learners are wrapping up their final examinations for the year ahead of their five-week break starting in December.

According to the Department of Basic Education (DBE), the 2024 Term 4 will end on 11 December for public schools and private schools will close on 5 December.

The DBE has confirmed the school calendar dates for 2025, both public and private schools will begin Term 1 on 15 January 2025.

The 2025 school term starts earlier for public schools, though three special holidays have been added among national public holidays and school holidays in the new year.

How South African families can celebrate the holiday together

With over a month at home during the summer school holidays for children across South Africa, here are a few entertaining holiday activities for the whole family.

Coastal Getaways: Families can head to the beach around the coast of the country like Durban or Cape Town. These spots are bustling with activities, from beach picnics to water sports.

Game Reserves and National Parks: Visit game reserves like Kruger National Park or Addo Elephant Park to enjoy wildlife and nature, perfect for multi-generational family outings.

Festive Traditions: Host a get-together gathering with family and friends. South Africans love a good braai session, bringing a lot of fun.

City Adventures and Attractions: Urban families explore museums, theme parks, and cultural festivals. Attractions like Johannesburg’s Gold Reef City and Cape Town’s Table Mountain draw locals and tourists alike.

2025 school calendar

The confirmed calendar for public schools features 27 standard school holidays, which is an increase from the 25 holidays in 2024.

Despite this increase, the total number of school holidays is still lower than in previous years.

However, the Department of Basic Education has introduced three additional holidays, thanks to the Public Holidays Act of 1994, which mandates that if a public holiday falls on a Sunday, the following Monday will also be a holiday.

According to the Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa’s (Isasa) proposed calendar, independent or private schools will have slightly fewer school days than their public school counterparts.

It states that all independent schools will start on 15 January 2025, but conclude on 3 December.

IEB schools in South Africa generally follow different calendars. While many align with the public school schedule, others adhere to specific association calendars or their own tailored schedules.

