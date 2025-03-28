Here are 5 of South Africa’s most popular road trip destinations

From high mountains to stunning coastal roads, there is something for everyone.

South Africa has some of the most beautiful routes in the world, perfect for some road trip adventures.

Experts at Budget Insurance created a travel index that ranks over 100 road trips and staycation destinations across South Africa.

They analysed four key factors: Instagram and TikTok hashtags, monthly global and local Google searches, and average accommodation prices to reveal the best spots for a road trip adventure.

5 of South Africa’s most popular road trip destinations

The Garden Route, Western Cape

Stretching from Mossel Bay to Storms River, the Garden Route has beautiful beaches, green forests, and lovely towns like Knysna. You can kayak at Tsitsikamma National Park, see whales at Robberg Nature Reserve, or visit elephants at Addo Elephant National Park. At least 9 900 people search for this route on Google every month.

Sani Pass, KwaZulu-Natal

For a short but exciting drive, try Sani Pass in the Drakensberg Mountains. It is steep, thrilling, and offers amazing views. With 153 300 TikTok posts, it is also one of the popular choices. You can even cross into Lesotho and visit Africa’s highest pub.

West Coast, Western Cape

The West Coast road trip is famous for its wildflowers and peaceful beaches. Highlights include Langebaan Lagoon, West Coast National Park, and the fishing village of Paternoster. It is one of the top three road trips in South Africa, with 201,000 global searches each month.

Midlands Meander, KwaZulu-Natal

The Midlands Meander is a scenic drive through green hills, small villages, and craft markets. You can visit Howick Falls, hike at Karkloof Nature Reserve, or explore art galleries. This route is loved on Instagram, with over 626,000 hashtags.

Wild Coast, Eastern Cape

For those who love off-road adventures, the Wild Coast is perfect. It has rugged landscapes, quiet beaches, and untouched nature. Though not as well-known, it still gets over 6 000 Google searches a month in South Africa.

