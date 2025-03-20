N3TC urges road users to prioritise defensive driving under peak conditions

The N3 toll route has seen a number of crashes during peak period, the holiday season and long weekends.

Traffic volumes are expected to peak on the route from Thursday. Picture: N3 Toll/Twitter

In anticipation of the long weekend and Human Rights Day on Friday, the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) has urged motorists to respect the rules of the road.

Traffic volumes are expected to peak on the route from Thursday as motorists drive to the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and various other destinations along the arterial route.

Defensive driving

N3TC chief operating officer Thania Dhoogra has advised road users to prioritise defensive driving under peak conditions and prepare themselves for changing weather conditions.

“Managing a primary transport arterial such as the N3 Toll Route necessitates careful engineering and traffic management, routine maintenance, regular rehabilitation, and construction to ensure its safety, convenience, and mobility.

“Although we strive to maintain free-flowing and safe traffic conditions, peak times often present numerous challenges, including heavy traffic volumes, a mix of vehicle types, road crashes, adverse weather conditions, and other emergencies which may lead to traffic congestion, disruptions, and delays,” Dhoogra said.

N3 crashes

The N3 toll route has seen a number of crashes during peak periods, the holiday season and long weekends.

In January, a “miracle baby” survived a deadly N3 crash, which resulted in the deaths of 17 people.

The one-year-old girl was travelling with her grandparents from Johannesburg to Ladysmith when the accident happened.

Her grandparents and four other members of her family were killed in the accident. Her mother was later found by authorities in Gauteng.

Vehicle diversity

Dhoogra added that the volume and diversity of vehicle types, including trucks, cars, taxis, and buses during peak periods, exert additional pressure on drivers, traffic management resources, and emergency services.

“Consequently, all road users need to take collective responsibility for their safety. Defensive driving techniques significantly contribute to reducing road crashes.”

Weather

Dhoogra said changing weather conditions may also impact travellers over the coming weekend.

“Please be attentive to changing conditions and adjust your driving style to the prevailing conditions. Always carry adequate emergency provisions and ensure that you are following official information sources to stay updated and know what to expect on your journey.”

N3 Toll Route

The N3 Toll Route between Gauteng and KZN is one of the most heavily trafficked transport routes in Africa. Trucks make up approximately 44% of all vehicles using this strategic corridor, a pattern that remains consistent over weekends and holiday periods.

The N3TC manages a 415km section of the N3 between Heidelberg in Gauteng and Cedara in KZN.

