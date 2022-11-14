Tributes flood in as Duke of Radio dies

Hein Kaiser

One of South Africa’s top radio men, Anthony Duke, lost his battle with cancer on Saturday. He was 70 years old.

Duke was one of the cofounders of Capital Radio in 1979, and later rewrote the rulebook on commercial radio when he managed 5FM into a super brand for 11 years. After leaving 5FM, he rebooted an ailing Good Hope FM and later trained broadcasters around the country and overseas.

Radio was in his blood, and Duke was a mentor to several successful broadcasters.

Former 5FM jock Sasha Martinengo said: “Anthony was my radio mentor. He lived for radio. He could scare you, but he also listened. He expected total commitment, but his adage was ‘work hard, play hard’. I will never forget what he taught me. He always remained a friend. Without Anthony, I would not have had such a long career.”

Duke’s unwavering eye for talent and the philosophy of providing people with opportunities also gave Eyewitness News head Ray White his first shot at an on-air job.

White said: “Anthony Duke decided to take a chance and put me on air at 5fm, launching my career like a rocket. This also created new radio friends and relationships.

“I was a news anchor at 5fm, and my fondest memory was Ant phoning me early one morning saying: ‘You always wanted to do a show – well do the breakfast show this morning. The presenter is sick.’ He hung up, I was terrified, the rest is history.”

Ursula Stapelfeldt, former Fanta World Chart show presenter and Top Billing host, remembered Duke fondly: “Anthony Duke was radio to so many of us privileged enough to have worked with him. That man knew and loved music. He knew and loved radio and was exceptional at it. Was Ant Duke demanding? Yes, he was. But he was also fair and had a hand in guiding some of radio’s greatest talents. Rock on, The Duke of Radio, and thank you for everything.”

Benjy Mudie, a former record company executive, said: “I have known Ant for over 40 years, from the early days of Capital Radio. He was not only one of the top radio people, unrivalled in the industry, but a dear friend who shared a passion for great music with me. Our entertainment world has just got so much smaller.”

