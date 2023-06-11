Viya: More than just an accommodation app – it empowers travellers to stay, share and inspire

By Sponsored

Designed to revolutionise the way we explore South Africa, Viya offers users a seamless experience to discover and book accommodations across the country, while also providing a platform to share their travel experiences.

With over 25 000 options all over Mzansi, Viya boasts diverse travel options for all preferences, from luxury getaways to budget-friendly adventures.

The app allows its users to filter their searches by location, price, amenities, and more, making it easy to find the perfect accommodation.

But Viya is more than just a booking app. It also doubles as a social media platform that allows travellers to follow each other, share tips and get inspired by fellow Viya travellers.

Image: Supplied

The app’s user-friendly interface makes it easy to create a Viya profile and capture and share travel experiences with others, whether through photo or video posts, or post-trip reviews.

“By scrolling Viya’s infinite feed of travel content, you’ll get inspired to explore new destinations, try new activities, and create unforgettable memories.

“You can connect with friends and exchange tips, recommendations, and insider knowledge about your favourite destinations.

Image: Supplied

“These features allow travellers to see Viya travel experiences first-hand, giving them deeper insight into what to expect when booking a Viya stay,” said Tshiamo Letaoana, brand spokesperson at Viya.

Viya has partnered with various local content creators and influencers as part of its #VayawithViya campaign to showcase truly South African travel content.

From the likes of Brenden Praise, Oros Mampofu, Gophari, Black Tony Stark, Rego & Dise, and others, these creators share their travel experiences and tips with their followers, demonstrating the benefits of the app and inspiring others to explore new destinations.

“Viya is more than just an accommodation booking app – it’s a platform that empowers travellers to stay, share, and inspire. When booking with Viya, you can find your perfect accommodation and make unforgettable memories.

Image: Supplied

By sharing your experiences, you can inspire others and connect with a vibrant community of travellers.

By inspiring others, you can help to create a culture where travel is accessible and enjoyable for everyone.” Letaoana concluded.

Viya is now available for download in the App Store, Google Play and Huawei App Gallery.

Join Viya’s growing community of travellers and start exploring South Africa and beyond with #VayawithViya #Viya #travelmzansi.

For more information, visit Viya at www.viya.co.za.

Follow Viya on: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.