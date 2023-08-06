Warm up your home with green

By Alice Spenser-Higgs

In August it feels as if everything in the garden and in nature is grey or brown. What makes the month feel even longer is that spring is just around the corner, but is taking its time to arrive.

The only antidote for that is to bring fresh green leaves and bright flowers indoors to add an element of comfort and warmth. As most indoor plants are tropical, they tend to be lush and leafy and will be at home in a warm room or close to a sunny window.

Flowers to warm the soul

Indoor plants also need far less attention, and less water in winter. Most plants only need watering every second or third week and should be kept away from draughts.

The range of plants available in August range from the quirky to the seriously leafy as well as the lusciously floral, like tuberous begonias, pot roses and Lisianthus.

Series of strings

“String of Beads” (senecio rowleyanus) was the first of the strings and the range has expanded to “String of Bananas” (senecio radicans), “String of Hearts” (sero- pegia woodii) and “String of Turtles” (peperomia prostrata).

All are succulents, of which the first three are indigenous to South Africa, while the “String of Turtles” hails from Brazil. This means they can all tolerate dryness and very little water.

The soil should dry out moderately before watering again. Their leaf shapes are so intriguing that they should be dis- played where they can be enjoyed – in a hanging basket or cascading from a countertop or shelf. Snip off the leaves to keep the plants in shape.

ALSO READ: In the dawn of GenAI, Dell goes full AI with new laptops

Picture: iStock

Dots are back

The fancy leaf begonia “Polka Dot” is back and this plant is seriously irresistible. The colour combination is super: olive-green with white dots on the topside of the leaf, and a rich russet-red on the underside of the leaf.

Display “Polka Dot” in any area that receives bright indirect sunlight. It even does well with less light but not with low light. It likes moist but not soggy soil.

Fancy leaf begonias are sensitive to overwatering. Feel the soil before watering. If it is moist, wait another day or two. Although “Polka Dot” is grown for its striking leaves, it produces sprays of white flowers in summer.

To encourage flowers and good healthy growth, feed with a liquid fertiliser once or twice a month during the growing season.

Picture: iStock

Silver Stunner

Streptocarpus “Pretty Turtle” is a new breed of streptocarpus with silver and green patterned leaves, reminiscent of a turtle shell.

The leaves are large, round and hairy and form a rosette, making it an attractive tabletop plant that doesn’t take up too much space.

This indoor plant is also indigenous to South Africa and is found on cliffs and rocky out- crops. It likes bright indirect light, especially in a humid room like a bathroom or kitchen. Because the hairy leaves don’t like to get wet, bottom-water the plant for best results.

Dapper Dwarf

Ficus lyrata “Bambino” is a compact version of the very popular ficus lyrata (Fiddle leaf fig). Unlike its big brother which can grow up to 15m, it only reaches a maximum height of 1m while still having the large, dark-green fiddle-shaped leaves.

This makes it far more suitable for interiors. It likes bright, indirect light, and a warm, humid room but not direct sunlight.

The leaves will appreciate a misting and the soil should be kept lightly moist. Don’t let the pot sit in the water. Nourish with a liquid fertiliser once a month during spring and summer.

Picture: iStock

Orange Charmer

Philodendron “Prince of Orange” has golden-orange new leaves that mature to copper and finally turn green, with the three colours always present on the plant.

It is relatively slow-growing and compact (up to 60cm high). For good leaf colour, let it receive plenty of bright, indirect light and some filtered morning sun.

Keep the soil moist but not wet and feed once a month with a liquid fertiliser. Rotate every now and then for a balanced plant.

NOW READ: Why are fans throwing stuff at artists on stage?