In the dawn of GenAI, Dell goes full AI with new laptops

By Faizel Patel

Dell has launched a suite of laptops to assist people working in different spheres, from the all business user to the gaming enthusiast and even those who work in harsh environments.

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way people work today. Whether it is hybrid, remote work, flexible or in-office work, one thing is fundamentally consistent: technology.

Technology is driving collaboration and productivity, providing new experiences of flexibility and freedom.

Laptops

Morne Kroukamp, Dell product manager told The Citizen laptops are an laptops are investments to enhance productivity in any environment.

“Our devices reliable, made to last three to five years, and has support for software and hardware and ensuring you get the right device for your purpose.”

In addition to the new laptops and workstations, monitors have also been added to the extended intelligence of the PC ecosystem.

“People not only want commercial devices with reliable performance for on-the-go productivity and collaboration; they also want devices that complement their style and design aesthetic,” he said.

The new laptops, monitors and other products are currently available at major retailers.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

The new products and services feature Nvidia assets which will help businesses gain real-time insights and enable innovation through artificial intelligence (AI).

This includes IT infrastructure, PCs and professional services, allowing them to simplify the adoption of large language models (LLM) which makes text-based generative AI possible.

In combination, these will provide tools to deliver GenAI solutions from desktops to core data centers, edge locations and public clouds.

Jeff Clarke, Dell vice chairman and co-chief operating officer said generative AI represents an inflection point that is driving fundamental change in the pace of innovation.

