Lifestyle

Home » Lifestyle

WATCH: Inside Dr Malusi Gigaba’s must-read book list for all aspiring revolutionaries

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

6 minute read

7 January 2026

01:33 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

In a social media vlog promoting knowledge, Dr Malusi Knowledge Gigaba shared a personal list of books shaping revolutionary political thoughts.

Inside Dr Malusi Gigaba's must-read book list for all aspiring revolutionaries

Malusi Gigaba. Picture: malusi_gigaba/Instagram

Knowledge as a political tool

Dr Malusi Knowledge Gigaba, a senior African National Congress figure and former cabinet minister, recently took to social media in a vlog encouraging followers to value reading and critical thinking.

Rather than opting for popular or lightweight titles, he shared a reading list rooted in liberation politics, Pan-Africanism, and radical scholarship.

The books reflect a deep engagement with Africa’s political history and the global systems that continue to influence it. They offer insight into the ideas that inform leadership beyond parliament.

Thomas Sankara and the spirit of revolution

Picture supplied

Among the books is Thomas Sankara Speaks: The Burkina Faso Revolution, 1983–87. The text captures the voice of the late Burkinabé leader as he reflects on confronting hunger, illiteracy, and economic dependency through grassroots mobilisation.

Sankara’s emphasis on self-reliance and dignity continues to resonate with politicians and activists seeking alternatives to externally driven development models.

Exposing modern imperialism

Picture supplied

Also on the list is Kwame Nkrumah’s Neo-Colonialism: The Last Stage of Imperialism. In this influential work, Nkrumah argues that colonial control did not disappear with independence. Instead, it evolved into economic and political domination exercised through finance, corporations, and proxy leadership.

The book remains essential reading for understanding how power operates in a globalised world.

ALSO READ:‘Management uncovered incidents of stock and cash theft’: DJ Bongz addresses allegations of unpaid staff salaries

RELATED ARTICLES

Walter Rodney and decolonial marxism

Picture supplied

Dr Gigaba’s list further includes Decolonial Marxism: Essays from the Pan-African Revolution by Walter Rodney. The collection brings together essays exploring race, class, education, and mass self-rule. These essays highlight Rodney’s belief in the transformative power of ordinary people.

A call to think deeper

By sharing his reading publicly, Dr Malusi Knowledge Gigaba reinforces a simple message. Meaningfulness should be built on knowledge, history, and ideas.

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) Arts And Books books Malusi Gigaba reading

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Meshoe says Trump’s Maduro abduction a moment for reflection on SA’s own drugs problem
News Driver’s licence card printing machine tender set aside by high court
News Four things you need to know about new NPA boss Advocate Andy Mothibi
News Unpaid guards at national key points spark security alarm
Courts Zuma, Mbeki apply for recusal of justice Khampepe from chairing TRC prosecutions

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp