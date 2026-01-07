‘Management uncovered incidents of stock and cash theft’: DJ Bongz addresses allegations of unpaid staff salaries

DJ Bongz said the business had faced internal challenges due to theft.

DJ and businessman Bongani Dlamini-Ngcobo, known as DJ Bongz, has addressed allegations that staff at his Views Night Club were not paid their salaries.

This comes after reports earlier this week suggested that some waiters at the Durban-based club had not received their pay for several weeks.

One former employee told MDN News that he resigned as the situation was taking a toll on him.

“For the past three weeks, we have been fighting over the salaries of the waiters, and he’s not explaining anything to anyone except telling us the same thing that he will sort us out,” the employee said.

“When you ask for a timeline, there is no timeline. I decided to quit being a waiter because it was draining me emotionally and financially.”

DJ Bongz on unpaid staff salaries

In a statement released on Tuesday, DJ Bongz acknowledged salary delays and said the business had faced internal challenges.

“Over the past two months, management uncovered repeated incidents of stock and cash theft involving specific individuals. These activities severely affected the financial stability of the business,” he said.

He said criminal cases had been opened and investigations are underway.

The DJ also denied claims that the club had failed to meet its obligations.

“While it is true that the business experienced temporary salary delays, it is incorrect to suggest that staff were deliberately not paid or that Views Night Club neglected its obligations,” he said.

DJ Bongz added that the financial losses put the business under strain but the club remains operational.

“Views Night Club is fully operational. While the business has undergone a restructuring phase following these challenges, new staff have been employed, and measures have been implemented to strengthen internal controls and ensure operational stability.

“Any claims that the establishment is on the verge of closure are unfounded.”

