WATCH: KFC opens first innovation hub in Johannesburg

KFC opens first innovation hub in Johannesburg



KFC has opened the first-ever innovation hub in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

This concept store will serve as a retail space and an innovation hub for the brand.

KFC’s general manager, Akhona Qengqe, told The Citizen that the store is about celebrating innovation and creativity.

“Celebrating the first of its kind for KFC – not just in South Africa, by the way, across the continent. It’s our first innovation hub, our first concept store, and it’s really about celebrating innovation and creativity.

“The idea behind the store is that we try out new experiences for customers. We try out new menu items. Just by looking at how the store has been built, from the design perspective and deco elements, none of it looks like any other KFC that you have seen before,” she said.

‘It’s The Original you love but deliciously different’

Additionally, the concept store boasts an exclusive new menu featuring 100% digital graphics and display content and cashless digital kiosks with ordering in 11 official languages, unlimited Wi-Fi and internet access.

The menu includes Cola Dunked Wings, the Chilli Lime Burger, Hot and Spicy Chachos (like nachos), and a variety of new Krushers, including the Pineapple Mojito Sparkling Krusher, just to mention a few.

KFC Chief Marketing Officer Grant Macpherson said: “It’s The Original you love, but deliciously different.”

“It’s where innovation and tech meet food, fashion, and gaming to create an unparalleled customer experience. It’s a concept store that not only bends the rules of finger-lickin’ good but brings the same energy to the freshest collabs and reality-changing VR experiences.”

Customers can also digitally try on exclusive merchandise from a collab range with award-winning fashion designer Mzukisi Mbane of Imprint ZA.

Mzukisi told The Citizen: “For me to be considered for such a concept is just mind-blowing. I love the fact that as a creative, I was not limited when it comes to how I get to express myself. My brand is very bold and expressive, so for them to love the brand and what I do and allow me to be creative was just beautiful.”

The store was officially opened on Tuesday, 30 January, and the brand is planning to open more stores in other provinces.

