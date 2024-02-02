PICS: ‘Umkhokha’ actress Kwezi Ndlovu welcomes twins

Congratulations are in order for the award-winning actress Kwezi Ndlovu after she announced the arrival of her bundles of joy.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Kwezi posted a picture of her cute baby boys sleeping.

“The smallest family will become a thousand people, and the tiniest group will become a mighty nation. At the right time, I, the LORD, will make it happen.” – Isaiah 60:22,” she captioned the picture..

Fans and celebrities, including Linda Mtoba, Dumi Mkokstad, and many others, have since taken to the comments section to congratulate her.

“Congratulations, sisi… there’s nothing more precious. We thank the Lord for keeping you and the safe arrival of your blessings,” Dumi wrote.

Inside Kwezi’s Baby Shower

The actress announced her pregnancy in November last year during her Mauritius vacation.

She posted a cute snap and a video showing off her baby bump, with a short caption: “Coming 2024.”

In December 2023, Kwezi gave fans an exclusive look inside her white and brown-themed baby shower.

The event was attended by close family and friends, including celebrities such as Linda Mtoba, Brenda Mhlongo, and others.

“Warning: Gender reveal may cause excessive happiness and baby fever proceed with caution! Baby M,” she wrote captioning the video.

Kwezi is popularly known for playing the character of Vivian on Mzansi Magic’s hit soapie Isithembiso.

She has also been featured on many other TV shows like The Herd, Isibaya, House Keepers, and most recently, Umkhokha.

In 2018, she won the Best Newcomer at the Darling Exceptional Woman’s Awards.

