‘We are protecting ourselves’: Inimba star Lunathi Mampofu launches My Defense during Women’s Month

Inimba actress Lunathi Mampofu, who plays lead character Zoleka Bikitsha on Mzansi Magic, is championing women’s safety through her initiative My Defense.

Hosting a self-defence workshop for women and children in Sandton, she encouraged women to reclaim their strength and protect themselves from abuse and violence.

Lunathi Mampofu takes a stand for women’s safety

Lunthi Mampofu. Picture: Supplied

South African actress and activist Lunathi Mampofu, known for her role as Zoleka Bikitsha in the trending Mzansi Magic series Inimba, is using her platform to address one of the country’s biggest crises: gender-based violence.

This past weekend, she hosted an empowering My Defense workshop at Ringside Fitness in Sandton, alongside her sister Uhuru Mzamo, inviting her Inimba co-stars, Zenande Mfenyana, and Kgomotso Christopher to join the session and ladies in her circle, and the public.

Together, they trained alongside women of all ages, sending a powerful message of solidarity.

Looking beyond the small screen

While her role in Inimba has made her a household name, Mampofu is looking beyond television and confronting the harsh realities of the abuse of women in South Africa.

She believes that art reflects life, and this Women’s Month, she wanted to do more than act out a character’s struggle. She tried to take action in real life, creating a space where women can learn, heal, and reclaim their strength.

The birth of My Defense

My Defense class: Picture: Supplied



Speaking to The Citizen, Mampofu shared the inspiration behind the initiative:

“I founded this initiative out of both pain and purpose. Growing up in South Africa, I’ve witnessed firsthand how unsafe our communities can be for women and young girls. I’ve lived through moments of fear, where simply getting into a car or walking down the street felt like a risk.”

For her, My Defense is not only about teaching self-defence techniques, it’s about restoring confidence, dignity, and freedom for women across the country.

Turning fear into strength

Mampofu explained that her project is deeply personal, transforming her own experiences of vulnerability into tools of empowerment.

“With My Defense, I’m saying: enough. We are no longer waiting for someone else to protect us. We are protecting ourselves. It’s about reclaiming our power, our safety, and our right to live boldly without fear,” she emphasised.

Participants left with both practical defence skills and the emotional courage to face daily challenges with renewed confidence.

Perfect timing for Women’s Month

My Defense class. Picture: Supplied

Launching the initiative during Women’s Month gave the workshop extra meaning. For Mampofu, it was not only about celebrating women but also about tackling the issues that continue to plague them daily.

By inviting her co-stars and fans into this shared experience, she highlighted that gender-based violence affects all women, regardless of age, size, or social standing.

Her message is clear: South African women must be awake, alert, and ready to fight back against abuse or violence.

A call to action for Mzansi

Lunathi. Picture: Supplied

As the country continues to battle rising rates of gender-based violence, Mampofu’s My Defense stands as a rallying call for women to take charge of their safety.

Her mission is simple but powerful: for every woman in South Africa to live boldly, freely, and without fear.