Why meditation can be good for you

Viviers said people who meditate consistently often report feeling calmer, more patient and better equipped to deal with the pressures of everyday life.

Meditation is increasingly becoming part of everyday wellness routines for people trying to manage stress, anxiety, and emotional fatigue linked to the pace of modern life.

Anne Mari Viviers of Heavenly Healing said that many people are looking for practical ways to slow down mentally and reconnect with themselves after spending much of their lives under constant pressure and distraction.

World Meditation Day, celebrated on 20 May, highlights the important role that finding stillness can play in someone’s life. It is also a collective healing mechanism.

Viviers said meditation often revealed how much people had in common despite differences in background, culture or belief systems.

“I think meditation brings people together because, at the core of it, every human being is searching for the same things: peace, connection, understanding, and relief from stress,” she said.

“I have had people from completely different walks of life sit together in the same meditation circle, and within minutes all the labels seem to fall away. In stillness, people realise we are far more alike than different.”

Meditation brings people closer

She said many people feel emotionally overwhelmed, mentally exhausted and struggle to cope with the demands of daily life.

“From my experience, the biggest changes people notice when they meditate regularly are emotional balance, better sleep, less anxiety, and a greater sense of clarity,” she said.

“The world has become incredibly noisy mentally, emotionally, and digitally.

“People are constantly connected to devices but disconnected from themselves. Meditation reminds people that calmness, clarity, and connection are still available to them, even in a chaotic world.

Meditating aids calmness and clarity, said Viviers. Picture: Supplied

Viviers said people who meditate consistently often report feeling calmer, more patient and better equipped to deal with the pressures of everyday life.

“Some even say they feel like they’ve ‘come home’ to themselves again,” she added.

She said the demands of modern living leave little time for people to process emotions or focus on their own wellbeing.

“Living today keeps people in a constant state of rushing, worrying, scrolling, and overstimulation,” she said. “Meditation creates the pause button. It gives people permission to slow down and simply breathe for a moment.”

One of the biggest misconceptions about meditation was that people believed they needed to do it perfectly or completely empty their minds before they could benefit from it, Viviers noted.

“I often remind people that meditation is not about escaping life, it’s about reconnecting with it,” she said. “When the mind becomes quieter, people can finally hear their own thoughts clearly and reconnect with what truly matters to them.”

Find your thoughts when you meditate. Picture: Supplied

Hearing your own thoughts

Viviers said beginners often placed unnecessary pressure on themselves and expected immediate results.

“I would say to anyone feeling hesitant that meditation is far simpler than people think,” she said. “You do not need to ’empty your mind,’ sit perfectly still for hours, or live a certain kind of lifestyle. Meditation can start with just a few quiet breaths. There is no perfect meditation. If you show up for yourself for even five minutes, you’ve already begun.”

While meditation is often associated with mental wellness, Viviers said the effects were also physical.

“People often experience deeper breathing, lower stress levels, better sleep, less muscle tension, and an overall sense of relaxation”.

She said meditation also allowed people to process emotions rather than constantly suppress them, which often helped restore balance to the nervous system over time.

In addition, she said, the benefits of meditation often extended beyond the individual and influenced relationships with family members, partners and colleagues.

“When people are calmer internally, they tend to react less impulsively and listen more compassionately,” she said.