Health experts warn against delaying flu vaccination this year

The NICD said influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) seasons began earlier than usual this year, with both viruses circulating at the same time.

Health authorities are urging South Africans not to delay influenza vaccination as the 2026 respiratory season continues to unfold earlier than expected.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has confirmed that both influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) seasons began earlier than usual this year, with the two viruses circulating in parallel.

The institute says this may increase pressure on healthcare services and contribute to a higher burden of respiratory illness.

“The fact that both the flu and RSV seasons are starting at the same time means clinicians could potentially see a high burden of patients with respiratory illness in medical facilities in the coming weeks,” the NICD said.

Clinicians warn that influenza should not be treated as a mild illness, as it can lead to severe complications, hospitalisation and death, particularly among vulnerable groups.

“This isn’t a typical flu season where you have time to wait and see,” said Dr Jessica Hamuy Blanco, product and clinical risk executive at Dis-Chem.

“With both flu and RSV circulating earlier and simultaneously, the window to build protection before exposure is much smaller.”

Vaccine timing and strain coverage

Health authorities say the 2026 influenza vaccine targets three circulating strains: A(H1N1), A(H3N2) and influenza B. Seasonal vaccines are updated annually based on global surveillance data.

“The number of strains included in the vaccine can vary from year to year based on global surveillance data,” said Dr Blanco.

“What’s important is that the vaccine is designed to match the strains expected to have the greatest impact during the season.”

The NICD highlighted that the flu vaccine takes about two weeks to provide protection. With transmission already underway, some people may be exposed before immunity develops.

High-risk groups

The NICD identifies pregnant women, people living with HIV, individuals with chronic conditions such as diabetes and heart disease, adults over 65 and children under two as being at higher risk of severe influenza.

“These groups should not delay,” said Lizeth Kruger, Dis-Chem clinic executive. “Even at this stage, vaccination can significantly reduce the risk of severe illness and hospitalisation.”

She added that misinformation continues to influence vaccine hesitancy.

“It’s important to understand that flu vaccination during pregnancy and breastfeeding offers dual protection and not only safeguards the mother against flu-related complications, but also passes essential antibodies to the baby, both in the womb and through breast milk.”

Increased pressure on health services

The NICD warns that the simultaneous circulation of influenza and RSV is likely to increase patient numbers in clinics and hospitals, particularly during peak transmission weeks.

“When multiple viruses peak together, it doesn’t just increase infection rates but also increases the overall burden on families, workplaces and the healthcare system,” said Dr Blanco.

“Preventative steps like vaccination become even more critical in reducing that pressure.”