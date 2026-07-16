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World Cup final ball, halftime show outfits to be auctioned

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

16 July 2026

07:00 am

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One of the items to be auctioned is a yellow crop top and trousers worn by Shakira

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 07: Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates the team's third goal scored by Enzo Fernandez #24 (not pictured) during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on July 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Elsa/Getty Images/AFP Picture via ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 07: Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates the team’s third goal scored by Enzo Fernandez #24 (not pictured) during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on July 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Elsa/Getty Images/AFP Picture via ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

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A sale of World Cup memorabilia, including a ball used in the final and outfits worn by performers at the halftime show, was announced on Tuesday by New York auction house Christie’s.

The week-long online auction begins on 22 July and raises funds for the Fifa Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative working to generate $100 million for children worldwide during the World Cup.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after the Fifa World Cup 2026 round Of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on 7 July 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Picture: Elsa/Getty Images/AFP Picture
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after the Fifa World Cup 2026 round Of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on 7 July 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Picture: Elsa/Getty Images/AFP Picture

Top items include a yellow crop top and trousers worn by Colombian pop singer Shakira in her music video for Dai Dai, the official song of the 2026 soccer tournament.

The outfit she will wear during her performance at the first-ever World Cup final halftime show – an 11-minute musical extravaganza also featuring Madonna, Justin Bieber and BTS, will also be auctioned.

Several soccer balls will go on sale, including one from the July 19 final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and another from the opening match in Mexico last month.

A 2022 Argentina jersey signed by star player Lionel Messi is being auctioned too, as well as a US jersey signed by the United States’ men’s team.

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auction Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) FIFA World Cup

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