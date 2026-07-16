OPINION: England’s biggest problem isn’t talent – it’s identity

Thomas Tuchel deserves criticism for England's 2-1 defeat to Argentina, but he is not solely responsible.

England’s defeat to Argentina once again exposed the gap between perception and reality. The English media have spent years portraying the national team as one of world football’s superpowers, yet the game’s true heavyweights have little reason to fear the Three Lions.

England’s 60 years of hurt

If surrendering a lead against Argentina is not enough to convince England that they remain a level below the world’s elite, it is difficult to imagine what will. There is a reason England have not lifted the FIFA World Cup since 1966.

They have never lacked quality footballers, and from one generation to the next, England have consistently produced gifted individuals capable of starring for Europe’s biggest clubs. However, international football demands much more than assembling talented players.

That is exactly why I backed Spain to win this World Cup before the tournament even kicked off. On paper, the current Spanish side may not possess as many household names as the team that conquered the world in South Africa in 2010.

That legendary squad, featuring Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos, Xavi Hernández, Andrés Iniesta, Fernando Torres and David Villa, was blessed with world-class talent. More importantly, though, it had a clear identity. Each player understood the system, trusted the philosophy and embraced the collective.

That remains Spain’s greatest strength today because talent alone does not win football’s biggest prize. Success is built on cohesion, a winning mentality and a clear football identity. England continue to search for theirs as one moment they appear determined to dominate possession, the next they retreat into a defensive shell, hoping to counter-attack and grind out results. That uncertainty inevitably filters through to the players.

Thomas Tuchel deserves criticism for England’s 2-1 defeat to Argentina, but he is not solely responsible. He knows the strengths and limitations of his squad, and perhaps most importantly, he understands their mentality.

His approach suggested he did not trust England to take the game to Argentina, despite holding a slender 1-0 for majority of the second half. Rather than imposing themselves, England retreated, invited pressure and ultimately paid the price.

Had they survived to reach the final, the same performance would probably have been praised as disciplined and resilient. The pendulum swung the other way and Tuchel has become the primary target for criticism.

A clear identity

When a team has a clearly defined identity and well-established football principles, an elite coach becomes the finishing touch rather than the foundation. Luis de la Fuente is a perfect example. Few would have placed him among football’s managerial elite before taking charge of Spain, yet his achievements speak for themselves.

Winning the UEFA European Championship in 2024 and guiding Spain to the World Cup final is no accident. It is the product of a system that every player understands and believes in. Spain remain my favourites and I believe they will outplay Argentina in the final.

They suffocate opponents with possession, dictate the rhythm of matches and rarely abandon their identity, regardless of the occasion. England should be paying close attention. Winning cultures are not built on hype or individual reputations.

They are built on clarity, consistency and conviction. Until the Three Lions establish a football identity they fully commit to, they will continue to fall short whenever they face the world’s very best.