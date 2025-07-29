World Lipstick Day 2025: History, hottest shades and textures making lips pop today

Celebrate World Lipstick Day in colour with our guide to lipstick’s fascinating past and the top trending hues ruling makeup bags now.

World Lipstick Day 2025, celebrated on 29 July, celebrates one of beauty’s most powerful and iconic products—its history, hottest shades, and textures that make lips pop.

From Cleopatra’s crimson lips to glossy TikTok trends, lipstick has remained a timeless tool of confidence and style.

Whether you’re swiping on red or glossing up with nude, here’s everything you need to know about its World Lipstick Day.

A kiss of history: How lipstick began

World Lipstick Day. Picture: iStock

Lipstick has been colouring lips for more than 5 000 years.

Ancient Sumerians and Egyptians were among the first to use crushed gemstones, beetles, and plant pigments to add colour to their mouths. Cleopatra famously favoured deep reds made with carmine beetles, symbolising power and beauty.

In Europe, lipstick saw fluctuations in popularity. It was banned in the Middle Ages for being “deceitful”, but returned with a vengeance during Queen Elizabeth I’s reign, who favoured stark white skin and bold red lips.

Lipstick took off globally in the 20th century, with the invention of the first twist-up tube in 1923. By the 1950s, red lipstick became a symbol of Hollywood glamour, with icons like Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor defining eras with their signature shades.

Trending Textures in 2025

World Lipstick Day. Picture: iStock

Lipstick today is more versatile than ever, offering a range of finishes for every mood and look:

Matte : Long-wearing with rich pigment. Perfect for statement lips with minimal touch-up.

: Long-wearing with rich pigment. Perfect for statement lips with minimal touch-up. Glossy : Reflective and juicy, gloss is having a big moment thanks to Gen Z and Y2K nostalgia.

: Reflective and juicy, gloss is having a big moment thanks to Gen Z and Y2K nostalgia. Satin : A smooth, slightly shiny finish that’s both elegant and comfortable.

: A smooth, slightly shiny finish that’s both elegant and comfortable. Lip oils and balms: Hydrating and sheer, ideal for low-maintenance, dewy looks.

Most popular lip colours right now

World Lipstick Day. Picture: iStock

According to beauty insiders and online sales, these are the top lipstick colours trending today during World Lipstick Day 2025: history, hottest shades, and textures making lips pop today:

Power Red: A classic symbol of strength and style. Mocha Brown: Earthy, bold, and perfect for all skin tones. Peachy Coral: A playful pop for warm weather. Soft Rosy Nude: Natural, flattering, and perfect for everyday wear. Deep Berry: Chic, moody, and trending on winter runways.

Whether you love a bold matte or a sheer gloss, today is the perfect excuse to pucker up and paint your lips with pride to celebrate World Lipstick Day 2025: history, hottest shades, and textures making lips pop today.