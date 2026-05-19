Zozi Tunzi to host Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2026

Zozi Tunzi's appointment reflects the growing stature of Miss Universe Zimbabwe and signals organisers' ambition to deliver a world-class production.

Zozibini “Zozi” Tunzi has built a strong public profile tied to authenticity, women’s empowerment, natural beauty, and advocacy against gender-based violence. Coupled with her experience as Miss South Africa 2019 and the longest-reigning Miss Universe to date, she has established herself as an international TV host, event MC, presenter and actor.

She will lend her star power to the Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2026 grand finale, according to an announcement confirming her as this year’s official host. This comes just weeks after she joined the revived Top Billing as a presenter. Interestingly, she originally entered the SABC 3 Presenter Search on 3 in 2018.

Zozi will lead audiences through the live televised event as finalists from across the country compete for the national title and the opportunity to represent Zimbabwe at Miss Universe 2026 on 6 June 2026.

Global credibility, warmth and a powerful ability

Organisers believe her appointment reflects the growing stature of Miss Universe Zimbabwe. They also believe this move signals the organisation’s ambition to deliver a world-class production that matches the prestige of the global Miss Universe platform.

“Zozi is one of the most compelling and accomplished women to emerge from the Miss Universe platform. She brings global credibility, warmth and a powerful ability to connect with audiences. Her presence as host elevates this year’s event and underscores our commitment to excellence,” said Tumelo Moema, founder of Hayani Africa.

A showcase of incredible talent and ambition

In addition to her hosting credentials, Zozi remains an influential figure within the international pageant community. In recent years, she has served as a judge at major national competitions, including Miss Universe Vietnam, further reinforcing her standing as a trusted voice in the industry.

“I am looking forward to being part of celebrating Zimbabwe’s next representative on the global stage. I am honoured to host this year’s finale and to be part of an evening that will showcase the incredible talent and ambition of the contestants,” Zozi said in a statement.