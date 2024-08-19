Calling all matrics: Apply now for these Water and Sanitation bursaries

The Department of Water and Sanitation undergraduate bursaries cover studies in engineering, science and water-related fields.

Applications for the Department of Water and Sanitation bursaries for tertiary students within the water and sanitation field are now open. Picture: iStock

Grade 12 pupils who are planning to pursue studies in the water and sanitation field have until the end of September to apply for various bursaries offered by the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS).

The DWS offers comprehensive bursaries to Grade 12 pupils for the 2025 academic year.

“The comprehensive bursary application process already opened on 1 May 2024 and will close on 30 September 2024 and is targeting the previously disadvantaged and impoverished persons from poverty-stricken and rural communities across the country,” said the department in a statement.

Water and Sanitation bursaries

The bursary programme covers:

Full tuition fees;

Accommodation and food (as per university guidance);

Books and stationery allowance; and

Monthly stipend.

Who qualifies?

For the 2025 academic year, the department will consider applications only for first-year students studying towards the following qualifications:

BSc/BEng in Civil; Mechanical and Electrical

BSc in Hydrology; Geohydrology; Water Project Management, Environmental and Water Sciences

BSc (Hons) in Hydrology; Geohydrology; Water Project Management, Environmental and Water Sciences; and

National three-year Diploma/BEng Tech in Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering; Electrical Engineering (Heavy Current) and Water Care.

Currently bursaries for the full-time undergraduate studies are granted on an annual basis to pupils at the following South African universities.

Graduate trainees: Water and Sanitation Learning Academy

The DWS has established a Learning Academy. The aim of the academy is to help students complete their tertiary studies within the water and sanitation field, which is considered a scarce skills sector in the country.

“Through the bursary programme, the department will require bursars, who obtained their qualifications, to join the Learning Academy as graduate trainees on a fixed-term contract for a period of maximum of three years,” said the department.

The graduate trainees will be exposed to general and soft skill training programmes, orientation and induction into the department. After completion, the trainees will be placed in various functional areas (base stations) within the department and allocated mentors within the various line functions to receive the job training.

Gain experience and expertise

According to the DWS, the experience and expertise gained during this time will assist with the professionalisation of scientists and engineers by providing workplace exposure and additional training until they are ready to register as professionals.

How to apply

Bursary application forms can be sent by email to bursaries@dws.gov.za. For more information, students are encouraged to visit the department’s website.

