Daily hacks: 3 Home cleaning tips to help you clean smarter

Lerato Maimela

We have stepped into a new quarter of the year, and with winter slowly approaching it is a good idea to do some spring cleaning and rearranging to be better prepared for the colder season.

Instagram’s favourite cleaning hacks mom, Carolina McCauley, has taken to social media to share helpful home cleaning hacks which will help you freshen up your home and ensure that you are cleaner smarter and not harder.

Stop colours from fading when doing laundry

Over time your clothes tend to lose their original strong colours due to being washed frequently. These hacks will ensure that your clothes do not lose colour after each wash in the washing machine.

Before tossing your clothes into the washing machine, make sure that all of your clothing items are turned inside out.

Add 2 tablespoons of salt to each load, making sure that you separate your clothes into similar colour groups.

Once that is done, you can add quality detergent into the detergent slot on the washing machine, and then use vinegar as a fabric soften to add colour to your clothes and leave them smelling fresh.

Cleaning sliding doors

Cleaning your sliding door frames may be a tough task because of how difficult it is to get into the frame and tracks to get rid of the dirt and dust that may be stuck in there, especially if your are using a broom.

Squeezing a toilet paper roll and then adding it to your vacuum machine is the best way to deal with dirt and dust stuck in your sliding door tracks as the toilet paper roll will get directly into the tracks and suck up anything that might be trapped in there.

Cleaning your toilet brush

Even though your toilet brush is used to clean the toilet, it is important to clean your brush after using it to make sure that the brush does not have any bad odors which could affect the way in which your bathroom smells.

After using your toilet brush, prop the brush under the lid of your toilet seat, and then pour steaming hot water onto the brush to clean the brush.

Once that is done, add some disinfector onto the brush, and then leave the brush under the lid of the toilet seat to dry.