Daily hacks: Gardening tips that will save you some money

Lerato Maimela

Gardening is a great hobby and habit to get into. Not only are you making your backyard look vibrant and pretty, but you are also getting great exercise, clearing your head and relieving stress.

Gardening, however, can be a costly hobby, so it is important that you start of, or continue with your gardening journey with some knowledge on how to grow your garden without running your wallet and pockets dry.

These four gardening tips will make your gardening process a little simpler and cheaper, while producing the healthiest plants in your home and backyard.

Start small

Gardening is a much easier task when you are working with smaller and fewer plants. It is also much cheaper to buy a smaller plant and wait for it to grow successfully than it is to buy a bigger plant.

Growing small plants in different periods will also give you the time you need to focus on the plants and give them the required full attention they need to grow to become big, healthy and strong.

Growing a small bunch of lettuce in your home. Picture: iStock

Harvest rain water

If you have been gardening for a long time, then your garden should be filled with many big plants which need to be watered regularly to ensure that they remain healthy and alive.

Watering your garden could be costly as your plants may require water more than once a week, but you can cut down on any extra water costs by simply reusing rain water which you have harvested.

One of the simplest ways to harvest rain water would be to put large buckets of water under your rain gutters which will fill up the buckets whenever it rains.

When it is time to water your plants, just dip your watering can into the buckets and water your plants.

Harvesting rain water for reuse. Picture: iStock

Upscale castoffs

If you are looking to get into gardening, then it would be an added bonus for you to tap into your creativity to create a garden space that will brighten your backyard and look aesthetically pleasing to the eye.

When it comes to keeping house plants, you want them to look as cute and pretty as possible, so be creative and use some old home decor and crockery such as gravy boats, tea pots, and big coffee and soup mugs as pot plants for your house plants.

If you are looking to spruce up the garden in your backyard, then you can make use of old wheelbarrows, tin cans, pots, old bathtubs and old rain boots.

Cute pot plants for your indoor house plants. Picture: iStock

Make your own homemade compost

Make use of vegetable and fruit peels, as well as dead plants to create your own compost for your garden. Simply pile up all your kitchen and garden waste by a corner in your garden, making sure that you start off the pile with tree branches and twigs, then green waste, and then top it off with brown waste.

Keep making sure that your compost is moist regularly. The process of turning your waste into reusable compost should take up to four months.