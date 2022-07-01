Feeling lucky? Tonight’s PowerBall jackpot is R68 million

Citizen Reporter

An estimated R65 million in PowerBall jackpots is up for grabs on Friday night. Tonight’s PowerBall jackpot stands at an estimated R65 million, while the PowerBall Plus is at an estimated R3 million.

If you are 18 years and older, you could start the month of July on a high note as South Africa’s latest multi-millionaire, joining two others from last month.

A player from Oudtshoorn, Western Cape, bagged R31.473,151 million Lotto Plus 1. The winning ticket was purchased at Dahley & Khandaker, with a wager of R40 via the manual selection.

The winner was an unemployed woman in her 50s, who said she had been waiting patiently for the day that she would win big in one of the National Lottery games, as the most she had won previosly was R150.

After the results came out, she checked her winnings on the internet and was home when she discovered that she is a multi-millionaire.

She only told her immediate family about her fortune. She plans to carefully spend her winnings on her family, as well as investing a portion of it and giving back to those in need.

“I was extremely shocked when I found out that I had won, however, I don’t plan to change my life in any drastic way,” said the Lotto Plus 1 winner.

Also in June, a player from Mhluzi, Middelburg bagged Lotto Plus 2 (8 June 2022) jackpot of R12.600, 447 million.

The ticket was played via a manual selection with a wager of R20. The lucky winner is urged to come forward and claim their winnings at the nearest Ithuba office.

“We congratulate the latest winner of the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot, our team of financial advisors are ready to offer financial advice, which will help the winner navigate through their investment opportunities,” said Charmaine Mabuza, Ithuba CEO.

Winners who receive winnings of R50,000 and above receive free trauma counselling and financial advice from professional psychologists and financial advisors at no additional cost to the winners. All National Lottery winnings are tax free.