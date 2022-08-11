KnowYourNationalLottery: Hilarious R5 campaign, R9 million jackpot winner

Cheryl Kahla

The National Lottery is dominating the airways this week – not only is the know R5 ‘#KnowYourNationalLottery campaign hilarious, the hunt is also on for South Africa’s next millionaire.

#KnowYourNationalLottery

‘R5 goes a long way’

Some of South Africa’s most beloved comedians came on board for the ‘Know Your National Lottery campaign, and the results will make your day.

Celeste Ntuli says how R5 changed her live, but R5 is nothing these days. “You can’t even pay attention”, she says.

She explains how far the R5 goes – for the winner (and dreaming about men of chocolate… don’t ask). Paying lotto also keeps it in business.

“Lotto is not just that big ball with the smaller balls inside running round.

“There’s offices, there’s cars, there’s computers, someone is pressing, I dunno what they are pressing but you need those people”.

Watch: Re-lee-eease that R5

Contributions also go to charity organisations, so “it’s a win-win situation”, release that R5 for the better good, she says.

Meanwhile, comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout says you can’t even get free parking with R5. Neither will the tooth mouse give you R5 “because even that tooth mouse keeps up with inflation”.

Bezuidenhout says the National Lottery also supports athletes and artists in South Africa. Tatiana Skeonmaker gets a shout-out.

“The arts industry – and here I am, arting. Dankie Lotto. So mense, relax, play that R5 in the national lottery. Phanda Pusha Play. Whatever happened to Amore Vitone?”

Lekker PSA we did with LOTTO.



I legit play LOTTO every week ???? quick pick, pappa!



And massive shout out to the wonderful tannie I mention at the end ???? LOTTO used to be my favorite TV show.



Every LOTTO ticket creates a winner! #knowYourNationalLottery and @sa_lottery #ad pic.twitter.com/kOcraZ5m2G— Schalk Bezuidenhout (@schalkiebez) August 11, 2022

And let’s not forget Skhumba! His message is simple: “You can pay Lobolo with R5. Imagine all the families are there. ‘Okay but, how much? R5!”

And your R5 “doesn’t just disappear when” you play. No, no, no, he says.

Watch: ‘And then I wake up…’

See some of the hilarious reactions here.

R9 million jackpot winner

But now, on a serious note: South Africa has a new millionaire. One lucky player matched six numbers for the R8 913 492.90 Lotto Plus 2 payout on 10 August.

The lucky numbers were: 21, 24, 26, 30, 36, 39 and Bonus Ball 1.

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (10/08/22)!

We have a jackpot winner of R8,913,492! pic.twitter.com/3U9mIeWNhv— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 10, 2022

The next big draw on 13 August is estimated at R61 million, with an additional R6.5 million for Lotto Plus 1 and R1 million for Lotto Plus 2.

How to play Lotto

You can purchase your ticket online by creating an online lottery account and making a deposit to pay for tickets.

Then simply choose your numbers on each board or opt for the Quick Pick method to receive random numbers.

Apart from purchasing tickets in-store, you can also play via South Africa’s major banks, including First National Bank (FNB), Standard Bank and Nedbank.

Simply log into your online bank account, select “Buy” or “Play Now” from the Lotto and Powerball menu. Then choose numbers manually or select Quick Pick before selecting “Buy” and “Confirm”.