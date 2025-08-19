A new start for R10 million Lotto winner: Here’s where she bought her ticket from

The newly made multi-millionaire has been playing since she turned 18

Lotto operator Ithuba has announced that the winner of R10 744 166 has claimed her prize.

Her winning ticket was purchased in eMkhomazi, Kwazulu-Natal.

She used the Quick-pick selection method using a R20 wager for the Lotto Plus2 draw.

Years of playing finally pay off

The KZN woman told Ithuba that she has been playing the National Lottery games since she became eligible at 18 years.

She believed her big break would one day come.

“This win is a new start for me and my family; it’s not only a turning point for myself, but for all of us,” she said.

The multi-millionaire is the eldest of her siblings, and having lost their parents, she took on the responsibility of heading up the family. She cares for her four younger siblings.

She also emphasised how she plans to take her children to good schools and invest in their future education.

The winner plans on also helping her siblings further their studies.

“This truly changes everything for us,” she added.

Charmaine Mabuza, CEO of Ithuba has congratulated the winner.

“It’s amazing how such significant multi-million wins are able to rewrite the future of an entire family, with new opportunities unlocked even for the next generation.

“We’re very happy for the winner and her family; we wish them a bright future ahead!” said Mabuza.

The winner further encouraged other National Lottery players to “keep playing and stay hopeful, as their lucky break could just be around the corner.”

What happens after winning?

All Lotto winners receive an SMS from their banks containing a reference number and further instructions regarding what documents to take along when visiting the lottery operator, Ithuba.

If a player wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to the Ithuba for a payout.

Winners of more than R50 000 receive free financial and trauma counselling. All winnings are tax-free.