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Check your tickets! PowerBall has made someone R112 million richer

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By Molemo Tladi

Journalist

2 minute read

14 October 2026

06:23 am

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Have you checked your ticket? R112 million is waiting to be claimed

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Last night’s PowerBall draw made one lucky player an instant multi-millionaire. This player from the first division managed to match five correct numbers and the Powerball.

Check your tickets, you could be the new multi-millionaire in town.

In case you missed it, here are the winning numbers:

  • PowerBall: 3, 15, 24, 30, 31. Bonus ball: 7
  • PowerBall XTRA: 19, 39, 40, 41, 48. Bonus ball: 2

What happens after winning?

Winners who placed their bets at any retail store can claim their winnings immediately at their approved participating store. This applies to winners who have won up to R10 000.

Winnings of up to R249 999 can be claimed via the online channel. There are two online claim methods, which are both processed within 72 working hours. Winners can either be paid via Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) from Sizekhaya iLottery Wallet. Alternatively, if you placed a bet through your banking app, the money can be auto-paid to your bank account through online banking channels.

Sizekhaya allows for winners who placed bets online and from stores to also claim at the Sizekhaya offices, where their payment will be issued electronically and processed within 72 hours.

How much does it cost to play PowerBall?

PowerBall entries cost R10 per board including VAT. PowerBall Plus costs an additional R5 per board. You can also play PowerBall on selected banking apps (T’s & C’s apply).

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out more.

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Lotto Results National Lottery Powerball PowerBall Xtra
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