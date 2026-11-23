The PowerBall winner is yet to come forward

This weekend’s PowerBall draw made one lucky person an instant multi-millionaire. The player successfully matched five correct numbers and the PowerBall in the first division, bagging a whopping R70 000 000.

Winners in other divisions are also encouraged to check their tickets and claim their prizes.

In case you missed it, here are the winning numbers:

PowerBall: 9, 33, 39, 43, 46. PowerBall: 12

PowerBall XTRA: 17, 26, 33, 43, 45. PowerBall: 14.

While great care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the results mentioned above, The Citizen does not take responsibility for any errors in the results. Players are advised to verify the numbers on the National Lottery website.

What happens after winning?

Winners who placed their bets at any retail store can claim their winnings immediately at the participating store. This applies to winners who have won up to R10 000.

Winnings of up to R249 999 can be claimed on the online channel. There are two online claim methods, which are both processed within 72 working hours. Winners can either be paid via electronic funds transfer (EFT) from Sizekhaya iLottery Wallet, or if you placed a bet through your banking app, the money can be automatically paid to your bank account through online banking channels.

Sizekhaya allows for winners who placed bets online and from stores to also claim at the Sizekhaya offices, where their payment will be issued electronically and processed within 72 hours.

Players can also reach out to the Sizekhaya Call Centre on 086 102 6000 or www.nationallottery.co.za.