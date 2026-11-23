Khumalo alleges the ordeal led to a heart attack and a mild stroke, and is seeking R28 million in damages.

Crime intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo and seven senior police officials are suing the state for R112 million, claiming malicious prosecution.

Disgraced ex-Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Andrea Johnson also faces Khumalo’s wrath.

Khumalo’s co-accused include Brigadier Dineo Mokwele, Major-General Philani Lushaba, Major-General Nosipho Precious Madondo, Major-General Josias Lekalakala, Major-General Zwelithini Gabela and Brigadier Phindile Ncube.

Demand

In a scathing letter of demand, the implicated officers claim they were wrongfully detained, publicly disgraced and left to endure lasting physical and emotional trauma.

Khumalo alleges the ordeal led to a heart attack and a mild stroke, and is seeking R28 million in damages.

“Our clients claim the following amounts, which total R112 000 000. Lt Gen Khumalo claims R28 000 000. This is made up of R5 000 000 for malicious arrest and detention, R17 000 000 as general damages for malicious prosecution, R4 400 000 for the injury to his health and his medical expenses, R350 006.00 for legal costs and R1 250 000 for the impairment of his dignity in detention,” Khumalo’s attorney said in the letter.

Arrest

Khumalo and the police officials were arrested in June 2025 over allegations linked to Mokwele’s appointment to a senior position in Crime Intelligence’s Technical Support Services unit.

In August, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) withdrew all fraud and corruption charges against seven senior Crime Intelligence officials, including the divisional head, General Dumisani Khumalo, and his co-accused, without conditions.

Charges

The charges stemmed from the appointment of Brigadier Dineo Mokwele as head of the Technical Support Services Unit at Crime Intelligence.

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) alleged that Mokwele lacked the required qualifications for the post and accused Khumalo and other senior officers of manipulating the recruitment process to capture Crime Intelligence.

Damages

Idac, which led the prosecution, told the court that the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) had accepted representations to permanently stay the prosecution.

The R122 million damages claim is directed against the state and involves Idac, the NPA and the Police Ministry.