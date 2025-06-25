Could it be you? Woman bags R39 million – but another R39 million is still up for grabs

Check your Lotto tickets; you could be a winner!

A self-employed mother has stepped forward to claim her half of a staggering R78.9 million Lotto jackpot, while the other R39.4 million remains unclaimed.

According to Ithuba, the woman bought her winning ticket at Day and Night Superstore in Johannesburg and struck gold in the Lotto draw held on 18 June 2025.

She used the Quick Pick selection method with a R30 wager and walked away with R39.4 million.

“I was in shock and complete disbelief when I realised I had won.

“I couldn’t wait to share the news with my husband, it’s a moment that will stay with us forever!” the winner exclaimed.

As a regular player of the National Lottery, she mixes Quick Pick and manual selections. This time, luck was firmly on her side.

Family and business dreams in motion

With her winnings, the woman plans to secure her family’s future, buy a home and a car, and invest further in her business.

“I’m excited to expand my business and purchase an industrial machine that will really elevate my business,” she said. “And, of course, I plan to continue to Phanda, Pusha, Play!”

Call to the second winner

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner and urged the other jackpot winner to come forward.

“Congratulations to our lucky winner! We’re thrilled to see this self-employed South African woman’s business ambitions take flight.

“We urge the remaining winner to come forward and claim their share of this remarkable Lotto jackpot,” Mabuza said.

Winners of R50 000 or more are entitled to free trauma counselling and financial advice from Ithuba. All National Lottery winnings are tax-free, and only players over 18 may participate.

