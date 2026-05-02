Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results: Saturday, 02 May 2026

Tonight's jackpot is estimated R550 000! Here are the winning Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results for Saturday, 02 May, brought to you by The Citizen.

Get the Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results as soon as they are drawn on The Citizen, so you can rest easy and check your tickets with confidence.

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen cannot take responsibility for any error in the Daily Lotto results. We suggest verifying the numbers on the National Lottery website.

Here are the winning Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results for Saturday, 02 May 2026:

The winning Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus numbers will appear below after the draw. Usually, within 10 minutes of the draw. You might need to refresh the page to see the updated results.

Tonight’s jackpot for both draws is an estimated R550 000!

Daily Lotto: R400 000

R400 000 Daily Lotto Plus: R150 000

Daily Lotto: 00, 00, 00, 00, 00.

Daily Lotto Plus: 00, 00, 00, 00, 00.

For more details and to verify the Daily Lotto results, visit the National Lottery website.

How to play Daily Lotto in South Africa?

If you are buying a ticket in-store:

Pick up a betslip in any lottery store.

Choose five numbers between 1 and 36 or ask for a Quick Pick.

Entries cost R3 each. You can play a max of R150, but you are allowed to play multiple boards.

Select how many consecutive draws you wish to enter, up to a maximum of 10. Leave blank for a single draw.

Take your betslip to the teller to pay for your ticket.

Write your details on the back of your ticket in case you need to claim a prize. If you do not sign your ticket and you lose it, anyone will be able to use it to claim the prize.

If you are playing online:

Set up a lottery account here and make a deposit so you can pay for tickets.

Choose five numbers from 1 to 36 or select ‘Quick Pick’ to generate a random set. Repeat this on as many boards as you want to play.

Decide whether to enter a single draw or multiple draws.

Confirm and pay for your entry.

What time does the Daily Lotto draw take place?

The Daily Lotto draws take place at 21:00 every evening, and you can buy tickets up to 20:30.

Is there a winner every day?

Yes. The jackpot prize money is guaranteed to be given away even if no one matches all five numbers. When this happens, the jackpot is split between everyone who matches two or more numbers.

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play Dai