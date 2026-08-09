From KZN teacher to more than 200 funeral parlour branches, including one in UK

The funeral parlour was founded in December 2009.

As South Africa celebrates Women’s Day, Dr Nomfundo Mcoyi-Zondo‘s journey from a primary school teacher in KwaZulu-Natal to one of the country’s most influential businesswomen highlights the power of determination and entrepreneurship.

After teaching at Inanda Zwakele Primary School from 1996 to 2009, she founded the Icebolethu Group, growing it into a leading funeral services company with more than 200 branches across South Africa and an international presence in the United Kingdom.

She also made history as the first woman to be elected president of the South African Funeral Practitioners Association (SAFPA).

Putting people first

The 51-year-old Mcoyi-Zondo told East Coast Radio that the group prioritises its employees and ensures they receive benefits to help them cope with the high cost of living.

“We offer proper benefits for our people pension fund, no matter what level you’re in, what category you’re in. We give free lunch every day to our staff to ensure productivity. The economy is not good, and honestly, even if we are paying what we need to be paying, it’s still not enough.

“Everything is going up: diesel, petrol, everything. We need to reach out for our staff and make sure we do the right thing for them. We assist where we can.”

Icebolethu turns 16 years

She established the funeral parlour in December 2009 after leaving her teaching job. At the time, she said she was starting a funeral parlour, not thinking it would be what it is today.

“I’m grateful that God has grown it to be the brand that it is today. We can assist so many families [by] giving dignified funerals and also with employing the number of staff that we employ, and everything that we do through our foundation, and many other programs.”

Mcoyi-Zondo also touched on being appointed the first woman to be the president of SAFPA, describing it as “humbling”.

SAFPA is a national membership body representing and empowering funeral directors and parlour owners across the country. It advocates for industry standards, regulatory compliance, and professional growth, while speaking as an expert voice on sector challenges like unregistered parlours.

Icebolethu founder in male-dominated space

She is described as a woman in a male-dominated space, as many funeral services companies in the country are founded and led by men.

“I saw transformation in our industry because when I came in 2009, there were very few females,” said Mcoyi-Zondo.

“Females that were there were females that had inherited the business. I was the first to have started the business from scratch.

“So it is humbling to see how men allowed me to lead them in an industry that they have dominated.”

Advice to young entrepreneurs

Mcoyi-Zondo said the first step into starting a business is starting because there is never the perfect time.

“All entrepreneurs, if you can ask them today, they will tell you, they started from nothing. Even myself, I didn’t even have a loan when I started, but I had to start because I had no choice.”

She recalled that when she started Icebolethu, she had to make a way to put her children through school; in a way, “life was forcing her to work”.

People have made multiple calls for the need for funding to start their businesses, but Mcoyi-Zondo said “funding must be a cherry on top. It must not be the reason for you to start a business; it must add on what you need to do in your business.”

Always a step ahead

Mcoyi-Zondo said water is a huge challenge in the country and they always try to be proactive, so they have introduced water tanks to bring to funerals.

“We’re always a step ahead on anything. We’ve introduced the water tanks. We bring them in when we have a funeral so that the family can sort out all the water crisis [should there be any during the preparation].”

Soapie lovers might have spotted the funeral parlour on television burying characters, which Mcoyi-Zondo has been grateful for due to the exposure, especially after Netflix’s Polygamist. Icebolethu buried the main character, Jonasi Gomora.

“We have done a lot of funerals in these soapies, but this one was different. It really helped us because we are an international brand.”

Repatriation services

Mcoyi-Zondo said one of the best services they offer is repatriation services. The funeral group provided repatriation services for South Africa’s ambassador to France and former minister of police, Nathi Mthethwa.

Mthethwa died after falling from the 22nd floor of the Hyatt Regency Paris Étoile hotel on 30 September 2025. Icebolethu brought his body back from France so he could be buried in SA.

“But I just want to say, especially to the youth, you love social media, you love sitting, don’t use that data for wrong things.

“Use that data to check what the world needs, what business opportunities are there. And once you establish yours, get help, get a mentor, get someone to sit with you and help you build a business plan of whatever you,” she added.