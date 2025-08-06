Ithuba denies jackpot winners are ‘associated’ to Lotto operator

Ithuba strongly denied the allegations, reassuring players it is committed to fairness.

Lottery operator Ithuba has rubbished suggestions that its jackpots are won by those close to the company.

A person won the R124 million PowerBall jackpot this week, sparking widespread speculation online about the legitimacy of the draw and the winner’s alleged links to the lottery operator.

“We will see more jackpots rolling over to bigger amounts and won by 1 person whom is their associate,” read a viral message on X (formerly Twitter), posted by someone claiming to be a “former senior employee” of Ithuba.

The message alleges that jackpot wins are being manipulated as part of an internal agenda to secure the renewal of Ithuba’s license.

The post further claims that jackpots are not being awarded randomly, suggesting instead that individuals close to the company are benefitting.

“Jackpots won’t be won until the licence expires because Ithuba wanted a renewal of the licence,” the anonymous post read.

A second viral message, shared by verified user @lindz_malindz, echoed similar claims.

It stated: “Did you know Ithuba lottery is paying these folks R80 to make noise about PowerBall jackpots. Ithuba jackpots are not won bafethu. Drop your email addresses … so I can send you some disturbing information.”

Ithuba responds to allegations

Speaking to The Citizen, Ithuba strongly denied the allegations, reassuring players it is committed to fairness.

“Ithuba remains committed to fairness, transparency and integrity,” it said

“All draws are conducted using a secure, independently audited process that is fully automated and free from human intervention.”

According to Ithuba, the R124 million winner purchased their ticket through the Absa banking app, reinforcing that “anyone, anywhere, can win”.

“We do not, and cannot, know or influence who the next winner will be,” the company added.

Disclaimer by The Citizen:

No verifiable evidence has been provided to support the claims made in the anonymous posts.

The messages, while sensational, remain unverified and have not been substantiated through any formal investigation or documentation.

