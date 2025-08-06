PowerBall players, check your tickets; someone just won R124 million

Check your PowerBall tickets from last night's draw to see if you are keeping your millions waiting.

One lucky player has managed to secure a R124,602,697.30 win from last night’s PowerBall draw. This happened when the player successfully matched five correct numbers plus the PowerBall for draw 1639.

The National Lottery has yet to release more information regarding this newly made millionaire, as the prize is still unclaimed.

In case you missed it, here are the winning numbers:

PowerBall: 10, 32, 34, 40, 48. PowerBall: 14

PowerBall Plus: 01, 02, 07, 43, 45. PowerBall: 02

While great care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the results mentioned above, The Citizen does not take responsibility for any errors in the results. Players are advised to verify the numbers on the National Lottery website.

What happens after winning?

Winners receive an SMS from their respective banks with a reference number and further instructions on the documents they should bring when visiting Ithuba.

When a player wins less than R250 000, they get their money directly deposited into their bank account if they had used a banking app to play.

For the winners who win more than R250 000, they get referred to the lottery operator, Ithuba, for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is given to all winners who win above R50 000, tax-free.

Players must be 18 years or older to participate.