Unclaimed fortune: Limpopo Lotto player unaware of R3.4m win since January

Ithuba says the ticket will expire on 19 January 2025.

Ithuba is calling on three players who bought their Lotto tickets in January and won, but may not know they are sitting on riches.

Two of the players bought their tickets in Gauteng, and the third in Limpopo.

A player who bought their ticket on 19 January 2024 in Louis Trichardt, Limpopo, has won R3.4 million but has yet to claim it.

The second player, who has not claimed their winnings, won R640,100 Daily Lotto. The ticket was bought on 5 January 2024 in Carletonville, Gauteng, and will expire on 5 January 2025.

The third player won R514,232 Daily Lotto. The winning ticket was purchased on 29 January 2024 in Brakpan, Gauteng, and expires on 29 January 2025.

The winner of the R100 million jackpot on Saturday night is also yet to claim their winnings.

According to Ithuba, the player walked away with R100 million after matching all six numbers in the draw.

No one won the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 jackpots, so they have been rolled over to Wednesday.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

