South Africa has a new Lotto jackpot winner of R100 million

The player matched all six numbers.

The race was on for the R100 million Lotto jackpot on Saturday night, and one player emerged victorious.

A whopping total of R135 million in jackpots was up for grabs last night.

According to Ithuba, one player walked away with R100 million after matching all six numbers in the draw.

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (03/08/24)

We have a jackpot winner of R100,000,000! pic.twitter.com/7LDH02XBL8 August 3, 2024

No one won the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 jackpots, so they have been rolled over to Wednesday.

Players will be competing for R8 million and R31 million, respectively.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board including VAT. Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. You can also play PowerBall on selected banking apps (T’s & C’s apply).

The latest winner joins the ranks of lucky players, including those who won R59 million from the 12 July PowerBall draw and a man from Benoni, who claimed his R70 million PowerBall winnings in June.

The Benoni man, who won from the draw on 31 May, was unaware of his newfound riches until days after the draw.

“I took the results slip at the store a few days after the draw, which I kept with all my other slips. Two days later, I checked the ticket and I was shocked to realise that I had been sitting on a ticket worth R70 million,” said the PowerBall winner.

“Even then, it still felt like a dream. It was only after Ithuba confirmed that indeed I held the winning ticket that I believed it.”

In the same draw, another player won the PowerBall Plus jackpot of R3 million. The woman told Ithuba she would use the money to buy a house for her family.

All winners above R50,000 receive free financial and trauma counseling, with all winnings tax-free.

Players must be 18 years or older to play.

