6 Aug 2024

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results: Tuesday, 6 August 2024

R36 million in total is up for grabs! Here are your PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results.

Get the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results as soon as they are drawn on The Citizen, so you can rest easy and check your tickets with confidence.

Estimated PowerBall and PowerBall Plus jackpots for Tuesday, 6 August 2024:

PowerBall jackpot: R33 million guaranteed.

PowerBall Plus jackpot: R3 million estimated.

PowerBall results for Tuesday, 6 August 2024:

PowerBall: 05, 31, 34, 40, 46. Powerball: 10.

PowerBall Plus: 01, 02, 11, 16, 50. Powerball: 18.

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen cannot take responsibility for any error in the PowerBall or PowerBall Plus results. We suggest verifying the numbers on the National Lottery website.

When do Lottery ticket sales close? 

Lottery outlets close at 8.30pm on the day of a draw, which happens at 9pm. The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets. Visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.

You can find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.

How much does it cost to play PowerBall?

PowerBall entries cost R5 per board including VAT. PowerBall Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. You can also play PowerBall on selected banking apps (T’s & C’s apply).

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out more.

