Lotto

Home » Lotto

Avatar photo

By Lotto results

Journalist

3 minute read

10 Aug 2024

08:30 pm

Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Saturday, 10 August 2024

R48 million in jackpots is up for grabs. Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results.

Lotto results / National Lottery Ithuba

Lotto results. Picture: iStock

Get the Lotto and Lotto Plus results as soon as they are drawn on The Citizen, so you can rest easy and check your tickets with confidence.

Lotto: R7 million

Lotto Plus 1: R9 million

Lotto Plus 2: R32 million

Here are the winning Lotto results for Saturday, 9 August 2024:

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen cannot take responsibility for any error in the Lotto or Lotto Plus results.

We suggest verifying the numbers on the National Lottery website.

The winning Lotto numbers will appear below after the draw. Usually within 10 minutes of the draw.

You might need to refresh the page to see the updated results.

Lotto: TBA Bonus: TBA

Lotto Plus 1: TBA Bonus: TBA

Lotto Plus 2: TBA Bonus: TBA

For more details and to verify the Lotto results, visit the National Lottery website.

When do South African national Lottery ticket sales close? 

Lottery outlets close at 8.30pm on the day of a draw, which happens at 9pm.

The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets. Visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.

You can find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board including VAT. Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board.

You can also play PowerBall on selected banking apps (T’s & C’s apply).

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out more.

Read more on these topics

Lotto Plus Lotto Results National Lottery

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Police and private security are now the cowboys in SA’s crime Wild West
News ANC granted leave to appeal MK party trademark case at Supreme Court
Celebs And Viral Home Affairs finds evidence of fraud by Chidimma Adetshina’s mother
News Zuma’s ‘struggle’ to privately prosecute Ramaphosa continues [VIDEO]
South Africa Panga-wielding Pastor Mboro among four others to appear in Palm Ridge court

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES