Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Saturday, 10 August 2024

R48 million in jackpots is up for grabs. Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results.

Lotto: R7 million

Lotto Plus 1: R9 million

Lotto Plus 2: R32 million

Here are the winning Lotto results for Saturday, 9 August 2024:

Lotto: TBA Bonus: TBA

Lotto Plus 1: TBA Bonus: TBA

Lotto Plus 2: TBA Bonus: TBA

When do South African national Lottery ticket sales close?

Lottery outlets close at 8.30pm on the day of a draw, which happens at 9pm.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board including VAT. Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board.

