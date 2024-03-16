Lotto

16 Mar 2024

08:00 pm

Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Saturday, 16 March 2024

An estimated of R12 million in jackpots is up for grabs. Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results.

Lotto Results / National Lottery / Ithuba

Lotto results. Picture: iStock

Get the Lotto and Lotto Plus results as soon as they are drawn on The Citizen, so you can rest easy and check your tickets with confidence.

Lotto: R5 million

Lotto Plus 1: R6 million

Lotto Plus 2: R1 million

Here are the winning Lotto results for Saturday, 16 March 2024:

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen cannot take responsibility for any error in the Lotto or Lotto Plus results.

We suggest verifying the numbers on the National Lottery website.

The winning Lotto numbers will appear below after the draw. Usually within 10 minutes of the draw.

You might need to refresh the page to see the updated results.

Lotto: TBA Bonus: TBA

Lotto Plus 1: TBA Bonus: TBA

Lotto Plus 2: TBA Bonus: TBA

For more details and to verify the Lotto results, visit the National Lottery website.

When do South African national Lottery ticket sales close? 

Lottery outlets close at 8.30pm on the day of a draw, which happens at 9pm.

The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets. Visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.

You can find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board including VAT. Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board.

You can also play PowerBall on selected banking apps (T’s & C’s apply).

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out more.

