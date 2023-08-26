Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Saturday, 26 August 2023

R34 million in jackpots is up for grabs. Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results.

Get the Lotto and Lotto Plus results as soon as they are drawn on The Citizen, so you can rest easy and check your tickets with confidence.

Estimated Lotto and Lotto jackpots for Saturday, 26 August 2023:

Lotto: R6 million

Lotto Plus 1: R3 million

Lotto Plus 2: R25 million

Lotto results for Saturday, 26 August 2023:

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen cannot take responsibility for any error in the Lotto or Lotto Plus results. We suggest verifying the numbers on the National Lottery website.

The winning Lotto numbers will appear below after the draw. Usually within 10 minutes of the draw. You might need to refresh the page to see the updated results.

Lotto: 07, 10, 27, 28, 48, 49. Bonus: 20.

Lotto Plus 1: 16, 26, 34, 35, 40, 42. Bonus: 52.

Lotto Plus 2: 05, 10, 32, 35, 41, 46. Bonus: 21.

For more details and to verify the Lotto results, visit the National Lottery website.