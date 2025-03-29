Lotto

Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Saturday 29 March 2025

29 Mar 2025

09:10 pm

A combined R15 million in jackpots is up for grabs. Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results.

Lotto and Lotto Plus results for 29 March 2025.

Picture: iStock

Get the Lotto and Lotto Plus results as as soon as they are drawn on The Citizen, so you can rest easy and your tickets with confidence.

Phanda! Pusha! Play!

The values of the Lotto and Lotto Plus jackpots for tonight are:

Lotto: R3 million

Lotto Plus 1: R7 million

Lotto Plus 2: R5 million

Here are the wining Lotto results for Saturday, 29 March 2025

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen cannot take responsibility for any error in the Lotto or Lotto Plus results.

We suggest verifying the number on the National Lottery website.

The winning Lotto number will appear below after the draw, usually within 10 minutes of the draw.

You might need to refresh the page to see the updated results.

Lotto: 11, 18, 28 36, 46, 48 Bonus: 22

Lotto Plus 1: 01, 16, 18, 26, 26, 36 Bonus: 24

Lotto Plus 2: 08, 23, 28, 37, 38, 52 Bonus: 14

For more details and to verify the Lotto results, visit the National Lottery website.

When do South African national Lottery ticket sales close? 

Lottery outlets close at 8.30pm on the day of a draw, which happens at 9pm.

The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets. Visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.

You can find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board including VAT. Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board.

You can also play PowerBall on selected banking apps (T’s & C’s apply).

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out more.

