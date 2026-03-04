Lotto

Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Wednesday, 4 March 2026

4 March 2026

A total of R59 million in jackpots is up for grabs tonight. Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results for 4 March 2026.

Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Wednesday, 4 March 2026

Get the Lotto and Lotto Plus results as soon as they are drawn on The Citizen, so you can rest easy and check your tickets with confidence.

Estimated Lotto and Lotto jackpots for Wednesday, 4 March 2026:

  • Lotto: R45 million
  • Lotto Plus 1: R4 million
  • Lotto Plus 2: R10 million

Lotto and Lotto Plus results for Wednesday, 4 March 2026:

Lotto: 01, 10, 11, 17, 37, 57. Bonus: 25.

Lotto Plus 1: 01, 09, 25, 30, 48, 49. Bonus: 52.

Lotto Plus 2: 29, 34, 35, 37, 41, 50. Bonus: 43.

The winning Lotto numbers will appear after the draw. Usually within 10 minutes of the draw. You might need to refresh the page to see the updated results.

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen cannot take responsibility for any error in the results. We suggest verifying the numbers on the National Lottery website.

For more details and to verify the PowerBall results, visit the National Lottery website.

When do South African National Lottery ticket sales close? 

Lottery outlets close at 8.30pm on the day of a draw, which takes place at 9pm. The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets. Visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.

You can find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board including VAT. Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. You can also play Lotto on selected banking apps (T’s & C’s apply).

