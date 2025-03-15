Check your ticket! Search on for not one, but THREE Lotto jackpot winners

WANTED: Could you be one of three lucky Lotto winners who are still 'missing in action' to collect their millions'? Here's some clues...

At this very moment, three people could ironically be complaining about being too broke to throw a tjop or two on the Saturday braai. This despite being potentially multi-millionaires – if only they would just claim their Lotto winnings.

Ithuba has announced that it was still searching for no less than three winners who bagged millions in the Lotto and the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot draw on Wednesday 12 March 2025.

March Lotto mystery: R10.8m each for banking app and Alexandra winners

According to the National Lottery operator, two lucky players shared the Lotto jackpot, each potentially taking home an eyewatering R10.8 million – if they come forward to collect their millions.

The first winner purchased their ticket through a banking app with a R60 wager, using manual selection, while the second winner bought their ticket at Pick n Pay in Alexandra with a R10 wager, also using the manual selection.

Did you buy your ticket Lemno’s in Lephalele?

Also on the Lotto “winner’s podium”, is the third winner who struck it lucky has won the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot of over R3.8 million through manual selection with a R100 wager purchased at Lemno’s Café & Bakery in Lephalele.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “We’re overjoyed to have not one, but three winners in this draw.

“A single win not only changes the winner’s life but also that of their family and community. To have three winners is just amazing.”

How to check whether you are the next Lotto millionaire

Mabuza urged all players to check their tickets as soon as possible to see if they have won.

“We appeal to all National Lottery participants to write their names on the back of their tickets and store them safely after playing.

“We also encourage participants to use our social media pages, website and digital App, to check the winning numbers once they have played.”

Are you a winner?

Check the Lotto and Lotto Plus results for 12 March 2025:

Lotto: 07, 12, 24, 32, 39, 48. Bonus ball: 09

07, 12, 24, 32, 39, 48. Bonus ball: 09 Lotto Plus 1: 10, 15, 17, 27, 29, 47. Bonus ball: 31

10, 15, 17, 27, 29, 47. Bonus ball: 31 Lotto Plus 2: 01, 04, 10, 13, 28, 33. Bonus ball: 25

All winners have a year from the draw date to claim their prize – and all winnings are tax-free

How to claim your Lotto winnings

Participants may walk into their nearest retail store or Ithuba office to validate their tickets and check if they have unclaimed winnings.

For players using digital platforms which include, banking platforms, National Lottery website, and mobile App, there is no need to claim any winnings under R249,000, as these amounts are paid automatically into their bank accounts or credited directly to your National Lottery wallet, respectively.

For winnings over R249,000, winners are promptly notified within 24 working hours and can easily complete the secure claim process at any Ithuba regional office.

Counselling for your millions

Winners of R50,000 and above receive trauma and emotional counselling and financial advice, ensuring that they are well-equipped to manage their new-found wealth. It must be nice to get counselling for being rich….