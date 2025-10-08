Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Wednesday, 8 October 2025

A total of R16 million in jackpots is up for grabs tonight. Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results for 8 October 2025.

Estimated Lotto and Lotto jackpots for Wednesday, 8 October 2025:

Lotto: R3 million

R3 million Lotto Plus 1: R8 million

R8 million Lotto Plus 2: R5 million

Lotto and Lotto Plus results for Wednesday, 8 October 2025:

Lotto: 07, 11, 29, 35, 46, 56. Bonus: 26.

Lotto Plus 1: 04, 12, 26, 39, 40, 45. Bonus: 09.

Lotto Plus 2: 19, 28, 34, 38, 43, 57. Bonus: 13.

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen cannot take responsibility for any error in the results. We suggest verifying the numbers on the National Lottery website.

When do South African National Lottery ticket sales close?

Lottery outlets close at 8.30pm on the day of a draw, which takes place at 9pm. The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets. Visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board including VAT. Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. You can also play Lotto on selected banking apps (T’s & C’s apply).