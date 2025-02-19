Lotto has an enticing R14 million up for grabs on Wednesday night

Free financial and trauma counselling is offered to those who win more than R50 000.

Wednesday night’s Lotto draw has a total R14 million in estimated jackpots:

Lotto: R5 million

Lotto Plus 1: R5 million

Lotto Plus 2: R4 million

How to play Lotto

The South African Lotto is a 6/52 game, whereby six balls are drawn from the set of 51, and a seventh ball (bonus ball) is then drawn from the remaining 46.

In a single draw, players can select one ball and bet on that particular number to be drawn, with the option of selecting more numbers to be drawn. Keep in mind that if one number is chosen, that specific number needs to be drawn in order for your bet to win. If you select four numbers, then all four of your chosen numbers must be drawn for you to win.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

All Lotto entries cost R5 per board, including VAT. Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. Players can also use their respective banking apps to place their bets. Terms and conditions apply.

What happens after winning?

All winners receive an SMS from their banks containing a reference number and further instructions regarding what documents to take along when visiting Ithuba.

If a winner wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to the lottery operator for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is offered to those who win more than R50 000. Winnings are tax-free.

All players must be 18 years and older.