Will you be the next millionaire? Lotto jackpot soars to R35 million

By Cheryl Kahla

Now’s the time to grab a lottery ticket because an extraordinary Lotto jackpot of R35 million is up for grabs this weekend.

The South African National Lottery confirmed that today’s Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 draws are collectively estimated to exceed a whopping R35 million.

R35 million lotto jackpot

Don’t delay, because the last Lotto draw didn’t crown a mega-millionaire.

The highest reward was a decent R76 375.50 that went to a lucky punter who matched five numbers and the bonus ball.

Think about it, they were a solitary number away from becoming a multimillionaire!

What R35m Lotto jackpot can unlock

Just picture what R35 million can buy.

For a smidgen less than R9 million, you could drive off in a Lamborghini Huracan STO (pictured below).

You could set your sights on the most opulent properties, or anything that your heart desires, really.

Image: Lamborghini

This gorgeous three-bedroom apartment pictured below is situated in Hyde Park, Johannesburg costs a cool R8 million.

It’s at a reduced price, even! And it’s still on the market too.

Photo: Property24

Just imagine.

The possibilities are practically limitless.

Or what about this Bently Continental GTC W12 Mulliner for R7.5 million?

Photo: Bentley

Other upcoming jackpots

Should Lady Luck decide to give you a pass this weekend, don’t fret. There are still plenty of opportunities to join the millionaire’s club.

Powerball jackpots

The upcoming PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws are boasting impressive estimated jackpots of R47 million and R23 million, respectively, on 20 June 2023.

Despite no one hitting the recent power ball jackpot of over R40 million, one fortunate player did match five numbers correctly and pocketed a cool R364 506.10.

They missed the PowerBall, but it’s a win nonetheless!

Daily Lotto

And of, course, there’s the Daily Lotto, if you fancy your chances at something a bit less high-stakes.

Next DAILY LOTTO jackpot is estimated at R420,000!

PLAY NOW https://t.co/f05wi7nYSr or on the Mobile App. pic.twitter.com/dKO2F2ygrZ— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 16, 2023

This could be your opportunity to scoop a smaller but still sizeable sum. The jackpot up for grabs today stands at a tidy R420 000.

Not too shabby, right?

You can find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.