Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Saturday, 17 June 2023

Estimated Lotto jackpots for Saturday, 10 June 2023:

Lotto: R20 million estimated

Plus 1: R13 million estimated

Plus 2: R2.5 million estimated

Here are the winning Lotto results for Saturday, 10 June 2023:

Lotto: 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0. Bonus: 0.

Plus 1: 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0. Bonus: 0.

Plus 2: 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0. Bonus: 0.

For more details – and to verify the results – visit the National Lottery website.

When do South African national Lottery ticket sales close?

Lottery outlets close at 8.30pm on the day of a draw, which happens at 9pm.

The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets. You may also visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.

You can find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Entries cost R5 per board including VAT. Plus games cost an additional R2.50 per board. You can also play PowerBall on selected banking apps (T’s & C’s apply).

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out more.

