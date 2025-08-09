Lotto

Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Saturday, 09 August 2025

Picture of Lotto results

By Lotto results

Journalist

3 minute read

9 August 2025

06:45 pm

Are you a jackpot winner? Check your tickets! Here are the latest Lotto and Lotto Plus results for Saturday 09 August 2025.

Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Saturday, 09 August 2025

Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Saturday 09 August 2025. Picture: iStock

Get the Lotto and Lotto Plus results as soon as they are drawn on The Citizen, so you can rest easy and check your tickets with confidence.

The Lotto and Lotto jackpots for Saturday, 09 August 2025 is an estimated R39 million

Lotto: R26 million *estimated

Lotto Plus 1: R4 million *estimated

Lotto Plus 2: R9 million *estimated

Here are the winning Lotto results for Saturday, 09 August 2025:

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen cannot take responsibility for any error in the Lotto or Lotto Plus results.

We suggest verifying the numbers on the National Lottery website.

Watch the live draw

The winning Lotto numbers will appear below after the draw. Usually within 10 minutes of the draw. You might need to refresh the page to see the updated results.

Lotto: 00, 00, 00, 00, 00, 00. Bonus: 00

Lotto Plus 1: 00, 00, 00, 00, 00, 00. Bonus: 00

Lotto Plus 2: 00, 00, 00, 00, 00, 00. Bonus: 00

For more details and to verify the Lotto and Lotto Plus results, visit the National Lottery website.

When do South African national Lottery ticket sales close? 

Lottery outlets close at 8.30pm on the day of a draw, which happens at 9pm. The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets. Visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.

You can find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board including VAT. Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. You can also play PowerBall on selected banking apps (T’s & C’s apply).

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out more.

Read more on these topics

Lotto Lotto Plus Lotto Results

