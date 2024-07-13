Lotto

Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Saturday, 13 July 2024

Are you a jackpot winner? Check your tickets! Here are the latest Lotto and Lotto Plus results for Saturday 13 July 2024.

Get the Lotto and Lotto Plus results as soon as they are drawn on The Citizen, so you can rest easy and check your tickets with confidence.

Estimated Lotto and Lotto jackpots for Saturday, 13 July 2024:

Lotto: R66 million *estimated

Lotto Plus 1: R4 million *estimated

Lotto Plus 2: R18 million *estimated

Here are the winning Lotto results for Saturday, 13 July 2024:

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen cannot take responsibility for any error in the Lotto or Lotto Plus results.

We suggest verifying the numbers on the National Lottery website.

The winning Lotto numbers will appear below after the draw. Usually within 10 minutes of the draw. You might need to refresh the page to see the updated results.

Lotto: 00, 00, 00, 00, 00, 00. Bonus: 00

Lotto Plus 1: 00, 00, 00, 00, 00, 00. Bonus: 00

Lotto Plus 2: 00, 00, 00, 00, 00, 00. Bonus: 00

For more details and to verify the Lotto and Lotto Plus results, visit the National Lottery website.

When do South African national Lottery ticket sales close? 

Lottery outlets close at 8.30pm on the day of a draw, which happens at 9pm. The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets. Visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.

You can find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board including VAT. Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. You can also play PowerBall on selected banking apps (T’s & C’s apply).

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out more

Read more on these topics

Ithuba Lotto Lotto Plus Lotto Results

